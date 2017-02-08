NBA Capsules
Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat New York 119-115 on Wednesday night after former Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected and arrested in the first quarter. DeAndre Jordan added 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
