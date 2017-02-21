Melo Trimble shot through his slump, and now he seems to be peaking for Maryland basketball
In the midst of a recent four-game slump, Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble recalled a quote he recently read from Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters . "He said that he'd rather shoot 1-of-34 than 1-of-4, because if you go 1-of-4 and you're a shooter, that means you've lost confidence," Trimble said after going 5-of-13 but hitting a key 3-pointer on the last of six attempts, to help beat Ohio State in Columbus on Jan. 31. "As a shooter, you never want to lose confidence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC