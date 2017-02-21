Melo Trimble shot through his slump, ...

Melo Trimble shot through his slump, and now he seems to be peaking for Maryland basketball

In the midst of a recent four-game slump, Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble recalled a quote he recently read from Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters . "He said that he'd rather shoot 1-of-34 than 1-of-4, because if you go 1-of-4 and you're a shooter, that means you've lost confidence," Trimble said after going 5-of-13 but hitting a key 3-pointer on the last of six attempts, to help beat Ohio State in Columbus on Jan. 31. "As a shooter, you never want to lose confidence."

