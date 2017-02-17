LeBron scores 31 as Cavs win
LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 26, Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled into the All-Star break with their seventh win in eight games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-104 on Wednesday night. Irving and Korver combined to make four 3s in the first 2:50 of the fourth quarter - Korver finished with 22 points and became the seventh player with 2,000 career 3s - as the NBA champions pulled away and improved to 7-1 in February following a drama-and-distraction filled January.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
