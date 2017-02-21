LeBron James to miss Cavs' game against Bulls with illness
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue made the announcement about 90 minutes before the opening tip Saturday night, saying James was sick and the four-time MVP wouldn't attend the game. Lue said he didn't know how long James will be out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC