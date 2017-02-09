LeBron James is supporting Charles Oakley.

LeBron: 'Charles Oakley for president' It's very clear who LeBron supports. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2ka1xl8 After Charles Oakley was arrested at the Knicks game on Wednesday night, LeBron James shared a photo of Oakley on Instagram with the caption, "Mood!! #Legend," which seemed like he was saying he's siding with the "legend" in as few words as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Berlin.