LeBron James is supporting Charles Oakley.
LeBron: 'Charles Oakley for president' It's very clear who LeBron supports. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2ka1xl8 After Charles Oakley was arrested at the Knicks game on Wednesday night, LeBron James shared a photo of Oakley on Instagram with the caption, "Mood!! #Legend," which seemed like he was saying he's siding with the "legend" in as few words as possible.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
