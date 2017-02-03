Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers have 'interest' in Jose Calderon
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers turn to the Los Angeles Lakers and the greatest lob throwing pig farmer in NBA history as their search for a "f**king playmaker" continues? According to Marc Stein of ESPN, it's a possibility. The issue, as Stein notes, is that Cavaliers have little in the way of trade assets to offer the Lakers and will likely just wait to see if Calderon is bought out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC