Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops
The Los Angeles Lakers fired general manager Mitch Kupchak on Tuesday and put Magic Johnson in charge of basketball operations in a major shake-up of the struggling franchise's front office. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also removed her brother, Jim, from his job as the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations.
