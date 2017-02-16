Justin Bieber accused of attacking man at US hotel
Justin Bieber performing in Las Vegas, as a man who says the singer assaulted him eight months ago has filed a police report Pop star Justin Bieber has been accused of repeatedly punching a man at a hotel, according to a police report. Rodney Cannon claims he was attacked by Bieber and his bodyguards after a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball match on June 8. A report filed with Cleveland Police in the US states that Mr Cannon, 34, had accused the 22-year-old singer of taking his sunglasses at the Western Hotel.
