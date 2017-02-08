Indiana Pacers looking to keep winning streak alive against the Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers have become one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past couple of weeks, winning seven straight games and looking to make it eight against the number one team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. A big reason for the Pacers recent success isn't because of some hot streak Paul George is on, or because someone is shooting oddly well, but this type of success is one that the Pacers haven't really experienced all season, every piece is starting to come together.

