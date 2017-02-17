Heisler: Magic Era should feature spl...

Heisler: Magic Era should feature splashing sound of Lakers tanking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Inexperienced as the new sheriff in town is, Magic Johnson is a quick study. It took 11 days from the day his involvement was announced for him to tell “CBS This Morning” it would take three to five years to get the team “back rolling again.” That's the good part about having Magic involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb 13 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb 13 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC