Heat stretch streak to 10 behind Whiteside's 30-20

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Dion Waiters needed only 10 shots to score 21 points and the Miami Heat pushed their winning streak to 10 games with an easy 125-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Whiteside had a double-double after the first 9:38, and posted the first 30-20 game of his career even while sitting out the fourth quarter.

