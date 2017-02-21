Hayward, Jazz take charge in lane to beat Bucks 109-95
Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Derrick Favors added 19 and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Friday night, dominating the paint in their first game back from the All-Star break. Hayward finished 11 of 17 from the field, breaking free for short, open jumpers or dunks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC