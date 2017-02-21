Harden leads Rockets past Timberwolve...

Harden leads Rockets past Timberwolves in 142-130 shootout

12 hrs ago

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni wasn't exactly thrilled with his team's shootout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. "I didn't think we played very good," said D'Antoni, disappointed by his club's defensive effort as both squads set season scoring highs in Houston's 142-130 victory.

