Gimme Five: Teacher creates unique greetings for students
" A North Carolina fifth-grade teacher who designed unique and lively greetings for each of his students has become an internet sensation. Video aired by WCNC-TV in Charlotte shows Barry White Jr. spinning in place, knocking elbows, bumping sides and slapping the hands of smiling, dancing students as they enter his classroom.
