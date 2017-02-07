Dragic leads Heat to 11th straight win, 115-113 over Wolves

Goran Dragic scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to their 11th straight victory, 115-113 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Hassan Whiteside had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat shot 53.6 percent from 3-point range.

