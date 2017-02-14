Cousins stars as Kings down Lakers

Cousins stars as Kings down Lakers

4 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

DEMARCUS Cousins put on a show in a win over the Lakers, while Kevin Love's latest injury didn't stop the Cavaliers from picking up a win. DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings hung on to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 97-96 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

