Cleveland Cavaliers won't be signing Lance Stephenson; he has agreed...
Lance Stephenson, part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent four-guard tryout, has reportedly agreed to a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following the workout between Stephenson, Jordan Farmar, Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich that head coach Tyronn Lue said "went well," the Cavs weren't sure whether they would sign one of those players or continue to keep the spot open as they weigh other options.
