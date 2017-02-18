Cleveland Cavaliers: Trade Possibilities with the Expiring Trade Exception
With the trade deadline upon us, the Cleveland Cavaliers have one of their big trade exceptions expiring over the weekend on Feb. 20. They have a couple days left to see if there are any takers that would like what is left over the Anderson Varejao trade exception. They have $4.4M left.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
