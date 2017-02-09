Cleveland Cavaliers showing recently they're not as 'top...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A little more than two weeks ago, LeBron James sat at his locker inside the Smoothie King Center and let out months of frustration in a lengthy rant that covered the Cleveland Cavaliers' mismanagement, readiness of some of the bench players, the need for a playmaker and the Cavs being "top heavy." It was hard to quibble with any of James' points, especially as the team was becoming too reliant on James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC