Cleveland Cavaliers Make Iman Shumpert Available In Trade Talks

According to ESPN's senior writer Brian Windhorst, speaking on ESPN's "The Insiders" in a "Hey Windy" episode, Iman Shumpert is available in trade talks. Shumpert, who has frankly surprised this season by shooting a career-high 40.3 percent from three-point range, has shown steady improvement in other areas of his game as well.

