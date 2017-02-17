Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving:a
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving was already an NBA All-Star and established talent not only on the team, but throughout both the Eastern Conference and entire league before the return of small forward LeBron James to his hometown team three years ago. But even the best and brightest can learn from veterans who have come before them, which is exactly what Irving has done since James made his return and helped turn a non-playoff team into a championship contender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC