Cleveland Cavaliers All-Stars from John Johnson to Kevin Love
Kevin Love will become the 19th different player or coach to represent the Cleveland Cavaliers on the court next week at the NBA All-Star game. Since the franchise's inception, the team has claimed three All-Star Game Most Valuable Player awards, three different Eastern Conference head coaches and three different players elected as East starters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|3 hr
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|4 hr
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC