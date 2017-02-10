Charles Oakley is the least of the New York Knicks' problems

Regardless of the events that led up to it, or why they approached him, this much is clear: Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, Knicks legend Charles Oakley put his hands on multiple security guards and was arrested for doing so. This is something even Oakley didn't argue during his day-long media tour Thursday, telling The Undefeated's Mike Wise he "shouldn't have put my hands on anyone."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.