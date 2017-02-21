Charles Oakley attends Knicks-Cavaliers game in Cleveland
The former power forward attended his first Knicks game since being arrested after getting into an altercation with security guards at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. Oakley has a strained relationship with Knicks owner James Dolan, who banned the former player a few days following the incident.
