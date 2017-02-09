Cavs' big guns silenced by Thunder

12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 in the NBA on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now can focus on their showdown with former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

