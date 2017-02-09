Cavaliers 46 mins ago 10:11 a.m.Report: Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams to 10-day contract
Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed free agent Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. The report says that Williams, 25, cleared waivers Wednesday and is expected to join the team by Thursday night's game in Oklahoma City.
