Bird, Kidd say don't look for OKC's W...

Bird, Kidd say don't look for OKC's Westbrook to slow down

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook grabs a rebound in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. Larry Bird and Jason Kidd know firsthand the all-around effort it takes to record a triple-double in the natural flow of the game, and they don't expect Westbrook to back off down the stretch of the regular season that resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after the All-Star break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb 13 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb 13 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC