Bird, Kidd say don't look for OKC's Westbrook to slow down
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook grabs a rebound in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. Larry Bird and Jason Kidd know firsthand the all-around effort it takes to record a triple-double in the natural flow of the game, and they don't expect Westbrook to back off down the stretch of the regular season that resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, after the All-Star break.
