Aussies in the NBA: Thon Maker and Matthew Dellavedova star for Milwaukee Bucks

Thon Maker and Matthew Dellavedova started as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 102-89, winning their first home game since star forward Jabari Parker got hurt. Starting in place of Parker once again, NBA rookie Maker had six points and five rebounds while Dellavedova dished out five assists.

