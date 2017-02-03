All-Star Kevin Love doesn't expect Cavaliers to trade him
In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love battles for a rebound with Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee and forward Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks about a deal involving Carmelo Anthony, Love said that he expects "to be here for a long time."
