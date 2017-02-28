Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Ca...

Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Cavaliers

Read more: USA Today

Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Cavaliers Veteran center Andrew Bogut has chosen to join the Cleveland Cavaliers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mCoG2h Andrew Bogut has chosen to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving LeBron James and the defending champions another accomplished veteran as they prepare to mount a run to their third straight NBA Finals. Bogut's agent, David Bauman of ISE, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that Bogut plans to sign with the Cavaliers as soon as he clears waivers.

