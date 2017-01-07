Woman Shot Dead In BMW In Sylmar

Woman Shot Dead In BMW In Sylmar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives - A woman was shot to death in a BMW in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC