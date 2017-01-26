Without Embiid again, 76ers hold off Bucks 114-109
Despite playing without leading scorer Joel Embiid for the second consecutive game, the Philadelphia 76ers held off the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109 on Wednesday night to win for the fifth time in six games. Gerald Henderson led the 76ers with 20 points, Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric added 17 apiece, and the 76ers scored a season-high 72 points in the first half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Wed
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Wed
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Wed
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC