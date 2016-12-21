With Roof as his own lawyer, sentenci...

With Roof as his own lawyer, sentencing to begin in slayings

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Three people are in custody Monday awaiting formal charges after two Dakota Access pipeline protesters rappelled from the roof of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to hang a banner during the Minnesota... Three people who were arrested after Dakota Access pipeline protesters rappelled from the roof of the Minnesota Vikings' stadium to unfurl a banner were released from jail Monday with charges pending. Authorities say recovery efforts are resuming in the search for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie, near Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,306

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC