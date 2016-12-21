With Roof as his own lawyer, sentencing to begin in slayings

Three people are in custody Monday awaiting formal charges after two Dakota Access pipeline protesters rappelled from the roof of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to hang a banner during the Minnesota... Three people who were arrested after Dakota Access pipeline protesters rappelled from the roof of the Minnesota Vikings' stadium to unfurl a banner were released from jail Monday with charges pending. Authorities say recovery efforts are resuming in the search for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie, near Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.