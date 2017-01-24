Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolve...

Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolves win over Suns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night Wiggins' basket at buzzer gives Wolves win over Suns Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kqnTUi Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau yells during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. PHOENIX - Andrew Wiggins sank an 18-foot pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 20 SOO 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC