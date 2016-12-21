Whiteside, Winslow, Dragic out for Heat vs. Pistons
The Miami Heat is kicking off 2017 Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons much the same way most of November and December of 2016 went - ailing and playing shorthanded because of injuries. Point guard Goran Dragic will sit out for the second game in a row and for the third time in the past week because of ongoing back soreness.
