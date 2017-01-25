Waiters scores 24, Heat erase 18-point deficit to beat Nets

Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Miami Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on Wednesday night. Wayne Ellington had 22 points and Goran Dragic added 17 for the streaking Heat, who have won a season-best five straight games.

