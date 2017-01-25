Waiters scores 24, Heat erase 18-poin...

Waiters scores 24, Heat erase 18-point deficit to beat Nets

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Miami Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on Wednesday night. Wayne Ellington had 22 points and Goran Dragic added 17 for the streaking Heat, who have won a season-best five straight games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... 4 hr Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... 4 hr West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. 5 hr Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 5 hr Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... 5 hr Drug Pharts 7
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC