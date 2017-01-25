Waiters scores 24, Heat erase 18-point deficit to beat Nets
Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Miami Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on Wednesday night. Wayne Ellington had 22 points and Goran Dragic added 17 for the streaking Heat, who have won a season-best five straight games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|4 hr
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|4 hr
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|5 hr
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|5 hr
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC