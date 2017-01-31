US Olympic Committee criticises Donald Trump's controversial travel ban
The United States Olympic Committee has joined the chorus of opposition to president Donald Trump's decision to close the American border to nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries. With Los Angeles in a neck-and-neck race with Paris for the right to stage the 2024 Summer Olympics, the USOC restated its commitment to Olympic values in a thinly-veiled attack on the US president's controversial executive order.
