Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night Towns scores 37 to lift Timberwolves over Nets, 129-109 Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jD8LBk Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez scores against Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine during the first quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

