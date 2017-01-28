Towns scores 37 to lift Timberwolves ...

Towns scores 37 to lift Timberwolves over Nets, 129-109

Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez scores against Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine during the first quarter of an NBA basketball in Minneapolis, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

