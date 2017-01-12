Towns, Rubio lead Wolves to 3rd strai...

Towns, Rubio lead Wolves to 3rd straight win, 96-86 over OKC

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio added 14 points and 14 assists to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to their third straight victory, 96-86 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Brandon Rush had 11 for the Timberwolves, who have won three in a row for the first time all season.

