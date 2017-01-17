Towns leads Timberwolves past injury-...

Towns leads Timberwolves past injury-depleted Clippers

Read more: Brandon Sun

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds left, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the injury-depleted Clippers 104-101 on Thursday night to stop Los Angeles' seven-game winning streak. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, including two free throws with five seconds left that helped Minnesota snap its six-game road losing streak.

