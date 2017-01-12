Thunder journal: Gap grows for Westbr...

Thunder journal: Gap grows for Westbrook in fans' All-Star voting

Russell Westbrook ranks third among Western Conference guards in fan voting for NBA All-Star starters. [PHOTO BY BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN] The NBA released the second round of fan-voting returns on Thursday, and Westbrook continues to trail guards Stephen Curry of Golden State and James Harden of Houston by a wide margin in the race to win the fan vote for a starting spot in the Western Conference backcourt.

Chicago, IL

