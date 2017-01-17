Thomas' late magic guides Celtics pas...

Thomas' late magic guides Celtics past Hornets

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Isaiah Thomas warmed up with 18 points in the first three quarters and then did his usual fourth-quarter thing, powering his Boston Celtics to a 108-98 victory over Charlotte that sent the Hornets to their fifth straight loss Monday night. Boston's little big man, the NBA's leading fourth-quarter scorer at 9.9 points per game coming in, scored 13 of his 17 fourth-quarter points in a span of 4:03 as the Celtics built a 13-point lead and then held off the Hornets for their seventh win in their last eight games.

