Steph Curry partial podcast transcript: On the Warriors-Cavaliers...
Warriors forward Stephen Curry was the guest on the TK Show podcast with Tim Kawakami, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Here are some other good snippets from the rest of our conversation, ranging from joking about sending Kevin Durant back to Baltimore, to his serious response , to Curry having the ball in his hands more often, to in-depth details about his feelings about the rivalry with the Cavaliers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC