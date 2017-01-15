Steph Curry partial podcast transcript: On the Warriors-Cavaliers...

Warriors forward Stephen Curry was the guest on the TK Show podcast with Tim Kawakami, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Here are some other good snippets from the rest of our conversation, ranging from joking about sending Kevin Durant back to Baltimore, to his serious response , to Curry having the ball in his hands more often, to in-depth details about his feelings about the rivalry with the Cavaliers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.