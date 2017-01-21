Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich unloaded on President Trump, saying he can't believe anything he says Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLBxA9 San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich yells to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. San Antonio's long-time coach, who has been highly critical of Donald Trump in the past, went on a lengthy rant about the newly sworn-in president on Saturday night, calling him a bully and saying he hopes he can change while in office.

