Sixers Hold On For 93-91 Victory
Led by 25 points from rookie big man Joel Embiid the Sixers held on for a 93-91 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves for their 9th win of the season. The Sixers used an 11-0 run to start the second half, ballooning their 15-point halftime lead all the way out to 26. Even that was barely enough to hang on to.
