Rumor: Cleveland Cavaliers considering trade for Jameer Nelson

According to Mitch Lawrence of Sirius XM Radio and Forbes.com , the Cleveland Cavaliers are searching for a point guard, and they may have their eyes on one of the Denver Nuggets guards in Jameer Nelson . NBA Trade Buzz: After Loss, LeBron James Sounds Alarm, With Jameer Nelson, Deron Williams On Radar @Forbes https://t.co/fH2GzGv9yC Considering the source, Lawrence is a self proclaimed New York and LeBron James guy, it's reasonable to assume this rumor is coming from the Cleveland side, not Denver.

