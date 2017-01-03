Redick and Paul help Clippers overpower Heat 98-86
Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton, left, and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, of Slovenia, go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left, shoots as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, right, of Slovenia, and center Hassan Whiteside defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC