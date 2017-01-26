PM will intervene if Trump ban hits Britons - Downing Street
Theresa May does "not agree" with Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven mainly-Muslim countries and she will make representations if it hits Britons, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister arrived back in Britain to a storm of fury after she refused to condemn the US president's controversial ban, which could affect UK citizens born abroad.
