Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss tries for a slam dunk over Cleveland Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins and forward LeBron James the first half of their NBA game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss tries for a slam dunk over Cleveland Cavaliers guard DeAndre Liggins and forward LeBron James the first half of their NBA game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.