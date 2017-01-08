Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers 1/8 Game Preview

Season Series - Series tied 0-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 64-43 Last Matchup - March 3, 2016, Cleveland won 115-93 Suns' Last Game - Win over Dallas Mavericks 102-95 Cavaliers' Last Game - Win over Brooklyn Nets 116-108 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 105.6 Opp PTS/G: 111.7 Cavaliers' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 110.0 Opp PTS/G: 103.2 Mini LeBron and LeBron James have something in common: this season they are in an exclusive statistical club with only three other players: The 19/5/5 Club. Only Eric Bledsoe, LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Giannis Antetokounmpo average at least 19 points, 5, rebounds, and 5 assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.